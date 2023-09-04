MX TOKEN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.78 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One MX TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00009798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MX TOKEN has a market cap of $255.16 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MX TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 433,522,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,709,834 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MX TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MX TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MX TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MX TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.