Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Buys 320 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd raised its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in argenx were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARGX traded up $12.28 on Monday, reaching $514.77. The stock had a trading volume of 173,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,710. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $468.64 and a 200-day moving average of $412.60.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.81) EPS. Analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on argenx from $606.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on argenx from $446.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.73.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

