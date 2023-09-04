Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Has $2.78 Million Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares during the period. Merus accounts for approximately 1.9% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned 0.32% of Merus worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 474,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 98,147 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.22. 227,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. Merus had a negative net margin of 432.68% and a negative return on equity of 69.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

