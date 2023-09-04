Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Invests $4.84 Million in Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 651,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,000. Oculis makes up approximately 3.3% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned approximately 1.99% of Oculis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Oculis during the first quarter worth $178,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oculis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Oculis from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Pareto Securities started coverage on Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oculis from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Oculis Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.77. 18,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,975. Oculis Holding AG has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.66.

Oculis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.