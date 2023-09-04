Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Sells 2,680 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Aerovate Therapeutics comprises 0.7% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 113,778 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $171,314.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,508.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,566 shares of company stock valued at $691,404. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

AVTE traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,915. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Aerovate Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.