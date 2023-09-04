National Bank Financial Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$97.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DLMAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
