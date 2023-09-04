National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NGG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 362,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average is $66.80. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.61) to GBX 1,050 ($13.24) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.76) to GBX 1,280 ($16.14) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

