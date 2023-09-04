NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Achieves $1.05 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $54.16 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00004334 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00037787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00025938 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00012506 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.13575007 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 286 active market(s) with $38,322,033.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars.

