NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00004369 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $49.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00038141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00026128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.13575007 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 286 active market(s) with $38,322,033.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

