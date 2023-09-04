Needham & Company LLC Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $200.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.51.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $161.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.24, a PEG ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $195.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.