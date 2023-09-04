Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.86.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a PE ratio of 582.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,119,945 shares of company stock valued at $239,106,129. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

