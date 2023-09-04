Nervos Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $876,182.77 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $112.32 million and $876,182.77 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,701,929,260 coins and its circulating supply is 42,081,079,902 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

