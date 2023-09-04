Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lifted by Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.6% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Netflix Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.20 on Monday, hitting $439.88. 4,793,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,077,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.46 and a 200-day moving average of $377.62. The stock has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,811 shares of company stock valued at $46,792,773. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.