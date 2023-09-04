New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Position Lifted by Daventry Group LP

Daventry Group LP lifted its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the period. New Relic accounts for 15.0% of Daventry Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Daventry Group LP owned 0.41% of New Relic worth $21,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

In other New Relic news, CFO David Barter sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $337,800.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other New Relic news, CFO David Barter sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $337,800.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,518 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,851. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.14. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

