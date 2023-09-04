NewGen Asset Management Ltd Makes New $5.72 Million Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000. Enbridge comprises approximately 2.2% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 58.2% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $35.51. 6,126,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $43.03.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 187.86%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

