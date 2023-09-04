Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Lifted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM stock opened at $39.32 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

