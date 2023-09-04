NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

NEWT has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NewtekOne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NewtekOne Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $436.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.34. NewtekOne has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.41 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,784,663.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,870. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in NewtekOne by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NewtekOne by 15.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

