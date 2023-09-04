NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,359,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,117. The firm has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.68.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

