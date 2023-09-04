Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 53.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Ventas Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $43.08 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

