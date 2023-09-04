Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,801,000 after acquiring an additional 762,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,162 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NUE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $172.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

