Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $33.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

