Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,252 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,610 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $52.92 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.