Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Announces Final Dividend of $0.16

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Northern Star Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

Northern Star Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Bronzewing projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

