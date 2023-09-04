Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Announces Final Dividend of $0.16

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Northern Star Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
Northern Star Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.
About Northern Star Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Star Resources
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.