Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Nucor worth $96,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Up 0.3 %

NUE opened at $172.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.01.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

