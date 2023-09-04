NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Increased by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 9.2% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,844,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,067,925,000 after purchasing an additional 871,960 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,160 shares of company stock worth $111,896,658. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $485.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,383,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,753,813. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 117.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

