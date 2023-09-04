NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.46 on Monday, hitting $485.09. 46,383,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,753,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 117.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,160 shares of company stock valued at $111,896,658. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

