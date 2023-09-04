NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,855 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 2.4% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,298. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

