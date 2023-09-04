O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires 149 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 197.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 710,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,686,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.78. 143,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.92 and a 200-day moving average of $220.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.