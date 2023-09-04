O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys 1,918 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672,221 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,034 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 460,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,874,000 after acquiring an additional 230,328 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,286,000 after acquiring an additional 226,198 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 193,060 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VIOO stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 66,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,039. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $99.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average is $90.07.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

