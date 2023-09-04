O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys 591 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,227,000 after buying an additional 10,939,524 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,365,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,978,000 after acquiring an additional 481,581 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,664.3% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 308,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,293,000 after purchasing an additional 236,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,775,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 214,937 shares during the period.

Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.45. 71,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.95 and its 200-day moving average is $102.54.

Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

