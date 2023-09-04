O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,790. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.99. 3,693,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,166. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $154.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

