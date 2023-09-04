O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 466.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $697,000.

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.23. 542,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,495. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

