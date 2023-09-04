O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 426,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,573.5% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 396,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 381,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,138,000 after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $190.85. 67,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,073. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.91 and its 200 day moving average is $193.68.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

