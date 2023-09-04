O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 58,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.78. 559,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,829. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

