O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VBR traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

