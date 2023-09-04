O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $1.66 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up 1.3% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $88.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,347,969.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,959 shares of company stock worth $8,719,609. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

