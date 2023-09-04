O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Increases Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 99,605 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PHO stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,659. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.