O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 438 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
VCSH traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,509. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
