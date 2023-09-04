O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 4,648 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 1.7% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 62,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock remained flat at $11.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,678,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

