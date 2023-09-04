O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,002 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 631,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,002 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $47,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.58. 1,454,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,364. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.99 and a twelve month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

