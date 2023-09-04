O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 96,385 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,385 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of LKQ worth $25,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 433,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in LKQ by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 999,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

