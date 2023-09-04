O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 26,170 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,170 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Masco worth $36,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Masco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Masco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.72. 1,211,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,240 shares of company stock worth $14,307,207 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

