O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 62,263 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,263 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Eastman Chemical worth $37,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after acquiring an additional 476,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,023,000 after purchasing an additional 82,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $102,575,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,095,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,192,000 after buying an additional 140,642 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.1 %

EMN stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.96. The company had a trading volume of 633,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,336. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $96.19.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.