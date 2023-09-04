O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 96,761 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,234 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 96,761 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Best Buy worth $21,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Best Buy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $599,675,000 after purchasing an additional 530,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,884,000 after purchasing an additional 449,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Best Buy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,979,589 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $238,993,000 after purchasing an additional 402,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Best Buy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,953,773 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $242,926,000 after purchasing an additional 54,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BBY traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,365. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.