O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,082 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 0.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Citigroup worth $54,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.59. 12,413,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,445,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

