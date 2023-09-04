O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of AutoZone worth $44,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in AutoZone by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% during the first quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO traded up $11.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,542.39. 75,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,783. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,487.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2,509.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,445 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,970 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.