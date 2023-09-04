O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $27.02 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,262 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,673,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 64,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 91,087 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $161.57. 4,184,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,937,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.31. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $162.99. The company has a market cap of $435.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,563,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,580,357. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.35.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

