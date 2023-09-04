O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $34.97 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,859 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $34,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after buying an additional 1,597,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,863,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,829,000 after acquiring an additional 883,121 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,725,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $172.58. 977,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.01.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

