O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $38.09 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,056,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,698 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $38,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,239,000 after purchasing an additional 440,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of APA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,788,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in APA by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

