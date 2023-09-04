O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $39.16 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $39,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,700,000 after acquiring an additional 304,269 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,850,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,014,000 after acquiring an additional 247,575 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,890,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,440,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Get Our Latest Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.